Man charged as police discover cannabis farm in west Cumbria

A man has been arrested and charged following the discovery of a cannabis farm in west Cumbria.

Cumbria Police gained access to a property on King Street in Whitehaven where they discovered 400 cannabis plants.

The man has been remanded in custody and will appear at Workington Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 20 September.

