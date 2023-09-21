Flood warning and nine flood alerts in force in Cumbria after heavy rainfall

A number of flood alerts and a warning are in force in Cumbria. Picture: Environment Agency.
A flood warning and a number of alerts are in force in Cumbria. Credit: Environment Agency.

One flood warning and nine alerts are in force in Cumbria after heavy rainfall.

An Environment Agency flood warning is in place for Keswick Campsite which warns of high but steady water levels on the River Greta, River Derwent and Derwentwater.

Locations most at risk include low-lying areas bordering the shores of Derwentwater and the frontage of the Keswick Camping and Caravan Club Site. 

River levels also remain high at the Lodore gauge.

The Environment Agency asks people to avoid using low-lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through floodwater.

Flood alerts - which means flooding is possible - have been issued for the following areas:

  • Rivers Esk and Irthing

  • Lower River Eden

  • Rivers Caldew and Petteril

  • Middle River Eden

  • Rivers Lowther and Eamont

  • Upper River Derwent, Stonethwaite Beck and Derwentwater

  • Upper River Eden

  • Rivers Brathay, Rothay and Winster

  • Rivers Kent and Bela

