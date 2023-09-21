Flood warning and nine flood alerts in force in Cumbria after heavy rainfall

One flood warning and nine alerts are in force in Cumbria after heavy rainfall.

An Environment Agency flood warning is in place for Keswick Campsite which warns of high but steady water levels on the River Greta, River Derwent and Derwentwater.

Locations most at risk include low-lying areas bordering the shores of Derwentwater and the frontage of the Keswick Camping and Caravan Club Site.

River levels also remain high at the Lodore gauge.

The Environment Agency asks people to avoid using low-lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through floodwater.

Flood alerts - which means flooding is possible - have been issued for the following areas:

Rivers Esk and Irthing

Lower River Eden

Rivers Caldew and Petteril

Middle River Eden

Rivers Lowther and Eamont

Upper River Derwent, Stonethwaite Beck and Derwentwater

Upper River Eden

Rivers Brathay, Rothay and Winster

Rivers Kent and Bela

