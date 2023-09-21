Man admits intentional wounding offence after Carlisle stabbing

A man has admitted an offence of intentional wounding after a Carlisle stabbing.

Thirty-year-old Luke Jackson appeared at the city’s crown court this morning.

During a short hearing in front of a judge, Jackson pleaded guilty to unlawfully and maliciously wounding a man with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

Jackson’s offence was committed at an address in Carlisle on 30 April this year. It is said he stabbed the man with a poker.

The court was told one medical report on Jackson had already been prepared.

His barrister, Kim Whittlestone, asked for the case to be adjourned so that a further psychiatric report could be prepared.

Recorder Eric Lamb agreed and also asked for additional background information about the defendant in the form of probation service pre-sentence report.

Jackson, of Nelson Street, Carlisle, will be sentenced on a future date with a further crown court hearing fixed for 3 November. In the meantime Jackson will remain remanded in custody.

Recorder Lamb said to him: “By adjourning for reports, I am giving no indication as to what the sentence should be. All sentencing options remain open.”

