All-star line-up prepares for 25th Wigtown Book Festival

Anticipation is building for the 25th installment of one of Scotland's biggest book festivals.

Wigtown Book Festival will begin tomorrow with a mixture of storytelling, literature, poetry, debate, music and arts on offer across 10 days.

An army of 120 volunteers will assemble in Scotland's National Book Town for the event, which will feature appearances from former Scotland and Chelsea footballer and author Pat Nevin, author of Ravenous Henry Dimbleby and Scotland's former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Anne Barclay, Wigtown Book Festival, said: “This festival is so much of a community effort – it’s astonishing that we can muster an army of 120 volunteers from a town of less than 1,000 people.

“Wigtown Book Festival has become an important part of Scotland’s rich cultural life and without the volunteers it simply couldn’t happen.

“The commitment shown by them and our small group of staff is incredible. The way people have taken it to their hearts and devoted themselves to making it a success is astonishing. There are even some who have been part of every festival that’s taken place, right back to 1999.”

The festival, which runs from 22 September to 1 October, is expected to attract thousands of visitors from across the world.

Among this year’s attractions are:

Nigel Planer - Neil from The Young Ones and author of Jeremiah Bourne In Time

Sarah Thomas, author of Queen K

Pat Nevin – former Chelsea and Scotland footballer, pundit and bestselling author on Football and How to Survive It

Katherine Rundell , author of Impossible Creatures

Henry Dimbleby , author of Ravenous – the former food Tsar discusses how the food industry is killing us

Louise Minchin, author of Fearless: Adventures with Extraordinary Women and former BBC Breakfast presenter

Panel: The Scotland Act, 25 Years On - features Brian Taylor, Henry McLeish, Liz Smith & Nicola Sturgeon

Beyond the authors and other literary events there is also The Kist – where visitors can buy locally made products such as artisan beers, whiskies, textiles and sweets.

Cathy Agnew, Chair of festival trustees, said: “We are incredibly proud of the way so many people give their time and energy – rolling up their sleeves to deliver one of the best events of its kind in the country – and we hope this year will be the best yet.

“It is only the volunteers and the small group of professional staff that make the festival possible.

"And it’s an event that is of huge value as it brings joy to thousands of people, supports literature and storytelling and has been highly successful in raising the profile of Wigtown, and Galloway, nationally and internationally.”

Starting in 1999, the festival has generated over £50 million for the regional economy and each year more than 10 times the town’s population (of just under 1,000) come along to enjoy the event.

Paul Bush OBE, Director of Events, VisitScotland, said: “For 10 days, Scotland’s National Book Town will provide a platform for literary celebration, discussion and ideas from well-known figures alongside local talent, as well as film, music and theatre performances.

“Community spirit is at the heart of this cultural gem and enthralling events such as Wigtown Book Festival further showcase Scotland’s profile as the perfect stage for events.”

