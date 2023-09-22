Play Brightcove video

Our reporter Isla Todd went along in May to cover the story for ITV Border.

Two Roman heads which were uncovered in Carlisle earlier this year are to go on display to the public for the first time.

The heads were discovered as part of the Digging Deeper: Uncovering Roman Carlisle project, which followed on from previous archaloocial digs at Carlisle Cricket Club which discovered the remains of a third-century Roman bathhouse.

Since the discovery of the bathhouse in 2017, subsequent community excavations have unearthed thousands of objects.

Last year these finds were displayed at the Tullie as part of the Uncovering Roman Carlisle exhibition.

But, from today, the museum will display the latest discoveries found during the Digging Deeper: Uncovering Roman Carlisle project.

Two Roman heads were discovered at Carlisle Cricket Club in May. Credit: Uncovering Roman Carlisle.

The heads will be the centrepiece of the exhibition, but they will be complemented by other finds from this year’s excavation including:

A collection of beautiful intaglios (delicately carved gems)

A stone dolphin carving

Hypocaust tiles

Vaulting tubes

Objects from last year’s Uncovering Roman Carlisle exhibition will also be included.

There will be:

A digital area with photography of finds and drone footage of the dig site

Digging area for children

Games and a logic puzzle

