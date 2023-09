Police are searching for a man who is wanted for recall to prison.

Cumbria Police is appealing for information to locate Nathan Stewart, 26.

Stewart has links to Carlisle.

Anyone with any information on Stewart's whereabouts is asked to call Cumbria police on 101.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

