Cumberland Council has confirmed that pathways along Devonshire Street have been reopened after earlier safety concerns.

The council has conducted additional reevaluations and reinforced the basements of some properties on the road.

Barriers will remain in front of John Taylor, Thin White Duke, Nationwide, Pizza Express and Scott Duff and Co.

Only Nationwide remains closed.

People are asked to refrain from removing these barriers, as they have been installed to ensure pedestrian safety.

Access to businesses on the road was restricted earlier this week after the council found some of the underground spaces were in poor condition.

A statement from Cumberland Council said: "We extend our thanks to all businesses and the public for their ongoing cooperation and understanding.

"Cumberland Council is committed to working closely with the affected businesses, their occupiers, and will continue conversations with businesses next week.

"Cumberland Council is committed to working closely with the affected businesses, their occupiers, and will continue conversations with businesses next week.

