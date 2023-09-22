Taste Cumbria Cockermouth cancel Sunday but Saturday open as usual

Taste Cumbria has cancelled one of its two days in Cockermouth this weekend due to forecasted strong winds.

Saturday will go ahead but Sunday has been cancelled, with organisers Cumberland Council saying their top priority is the "health, safety and welfare of visitors, staff and traders".

They pointed to the dangers caused by windy conditions to gazebos and marquees.

The event brings together producers, experts, food and drink, children's entertainment and live music in a celebration of all things food.

Stalls will be open from 10am to 5pm on Saturday in Main Street, Market Place and Memorial Gardens Car Park.

The Market Place Street party is still going ahead, and there will be live music on the main stage in the drinks tent on Memorial Gardens Car Park, as well as acoustic musicians on Main Street and Market Place.

