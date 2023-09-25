Cumbrian children's hospice benefits from Banksy painting worth £14.4 million

Play Brightcove video

A Children's Hospice in Cumbria is set to be transformed by major renovations funded by the sale of a Banksy painting worth £14.4 million.

Jigsaw Children's Hospice, which supports children living with life-limiting illnesses in Carlisle and surrounding areas, has received a £499,575 share from the sale of a painting which appeared in a foyer at Southampton General Hospital during the first wave of the pandemic.

The renovations will improve the experience for the young people with life-limiting illnesses, and their families, who use the facility, which is the only one of its kind in the county.

The plans were created in collaboration with the children, young people and families supported by Jigsaw and brought to life by local firms. Credit: ITV

The funds from the painting's sale, known as 'Game Changer', are also being distributed to similar facilities and charities which work to enhance the care and treatment provided by the NHS.

The piece depicts a boy playing with superhero toys; discarding Batman and Spiderman, and instead choosing to play with a masked nurse in a Red Cross uniform. A note which accompanied the artwork said: “Thanks for all you’re doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if it’s only black and white.”

Auction house Christie's said the painting sale was a "world auction record" for a Banksy piece which, including a buyer's premium, was £16.8 million.

Jenny Wilson, the hospice’s director of clinical services, said: “The appearance of Banksy’s ‘Game Changer’ was a rare ray of sunshine during the pandemic, celebrating the hard work of the NHS and reminding us of the children growing up in the shadow of Covid-19.

"It is really fitting that the funding from it is going to support the care of children who use the hospice here in Cumbria.

“This project will create spaces which are welcoming and fit for purpose. It will allow Jigsaw to welcome more children and young people who would benefit from hospice care, work more effectively, and provide better, more dignified and homely care for children and families across Cumbria.

“The bedrooms and bathrooms in Jigsaw are around 16 years old and this funding represents a once in a generation opportunity to make significant improvements.

"The refreshed building will represent everything Jigsaw offers – a warm and appealing space, full of children’s artwork, happy memories and playful spaces.

"It’s amazing to think this all happened with a work of art, and we are so grateful to Banksy and of course to Southampton Hospitals Charity for their generosity.”