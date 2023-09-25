Scottish Borders economy boosted by Levelling Up funding

The Scottish Borders is set to benefit from a share of £2.6 billion Levelling Up funding.

Five Borders-based organisations have successfully secured over £850,000 of investment in the latest round of the UK Government's Shared Prosperity Fund.

The Trimontium Trust, A Heart for Duns, Borders College, Re-Tweed and Tweed Forum will receive a welcome boost from the funding which aims to improve pride in place and increase life chances across the UK by investing in communities and supporting local business, people and skills.

Managed locally by Scottish Borders Council, the fund is a central pillar of the UK Government’s Levelling Up agenda and provides £2.6 billion of funding for local investment by March 2025.

Galashiels-based Borders College has secured the region's largest proportion of funding, receiving £530,400 which will be utilised to aid delivery training to up skill the local workforce and help support the green economy.

Trimontium Trust has been awarded £57,861 to help furnish the newly refurbished activity space at the museum in Melrose with virtual reality and digital equipment, designed to enhance the visitor experience.

Meanwhile, A Heart for Duns was successful in securing £41,940 which will support to plans to upgrade the Volunteer Hall in Duns.

30 disadvantaged women and young people in Eyemouth will benefit directly from the £79,514 organisation Re-Tweed has been awarded to develop its enterprise and skills training.

Two jobs will be created by £149,755 of funding secured by Tweed Forum which will also support the delivery of Destination Tweed, and 13 other heritage and environmental projects related to the River Tweed.

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund forms part of the UK Government’s Levelling Up agenda which aims to create sustained rises in living standards and well-being.

Councillor Scott Hamilton, executive member for Community and Business Development at Scottish Borders Council, said: “I am delighted that a number of Borders organisations have been able to benefit from this funding stream and will now be able to progress a variety of projects which supports the area.

“Further funding opportunities are available, so I’d encourage other organisations and community groups with project ideas to submit an expression of interest form to allow us to direct them to the most appropriate funds and support applications where required.”