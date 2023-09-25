A local politician has branded Dumfries and Galloway Council's decision to close all schools as an "utter shambles".

Education facilities across the region will be closed for three days this week due to strike action.

In letter issued to parents by Dumfries and Galloway Council on Monday afternoon, it was confirmed that all schools and Early Learning Centres are to close on 26, 27 and 28 September.

Unison, the largest trade union, have rejected the latest pay offer from COSLA after consulting with members.

Colin Smyth, MSP for South Scotland, said: “This really is an utter shambles from the council.

“Last week many parents were told their kid's school would be open, but now with less than a days notice they are told it won’t, making it almost impossible for them to make alternative arrangements.

“The council claim they did not have the information last week, but why is it that other councils across Scotland were able to inform parents long before now whether their schools were closing, while Dumfries and Galloway Council have not just left it until the day before to say, but in many cases have changed what they told parents just a few days ago.

“A lot of people will have a great deal of sympathy for workers on strike and would have sought to make appropriate arrangements if given proper notice. But the complete incompetence of the council will make this impossible for many parents.”

The national strike, which is set to take place this week, will impact schools across Scotland as thousands of janitors, cleaners, caterers, classroom assistants and administrative staff walk out.

The local authority in Dumfries and Galloway has defended the decision, stating that the action has not been "taken lightly" and was due to information not previously available to them.

This comes as Unite and GMB unions suspended planned industrial action on Friday 22 September as they recommend their members accept the latest offer.

The continued strike by UNISON was decided on Monday 25 September when the union's Scottish local government committee met to discuss the latest revised offer.

The union described the offer as “too little, too late”.

It is thought that some teaching staff will make arrangements for learning activities for the pupils throughout this period of closure.

While closures will impact the education facilities for the rest of the week, all schools in the region are operating as normal today.

Education Spokesperson for the Labour Group on Dumfries and Galloway Council, Councillor Paula Stevenson said: “The handling of the information regarding the strike has been a completely shocking.

“Many councils made the decision to close all schools early last week to allow parents time to plan and prepare, not just for work and childcare, but to prepare children for any change that would happen.“