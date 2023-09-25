Young Cumbrian entrepreneurs to be showcased

​An initiative which supports the next generation of entrepreneurs is set to return to Cumbria this week.

Carlisle's Teenage Market will be held on Saturday 30 September to allow young traders and performers from across the region to showcase their creative products and talents.

The event, which was held in Carlisle for the first time in April, is a national initiative offers youngsters between eight and 25 the chance to sell their own products and gain experience in retail

The idea can be credited to two teenage brothers from Stockport, Joe and Tom Barratt, who hope the markets will demonstrate the creativity of young people and help transform high streets across the country.

Nearly thirty young people are this week preparing to pitch their stall in Carlisle's Market Square.

Katie Sharman, parent of local young entrepreneur Effie, said: “We are attending the Teenage Market again because we had such a great time at the last one. The organisers did a great job so that the whole day was a pleasure. It's a fantastic opportunity for the young, talented entrepreneurs.”

There will also be a programme of live music and dance performances from local talent during the day.

Councillor Anne Quilter, Cumberland Council’s executive member for Vibrant and Healthy Places, said: “Our young stall holders and performers have been working exceptionally hard preparing for this event and I know that the talent and creativity on show will be exceptionally high. Good luck to all those taking part.”