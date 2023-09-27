Carlisle man jailed for 21 years for child sex offences

A Carlisle man has been jailed for 21 years after admitting eight child sex offences.

James Wade, aged 56, from Carlisle, pleaded guilty to all charges including multiple charges of rape of a child and indecent assault.

The offences were committed against four children.

Wade was sentenced on Wednesday 27 September at Carlisle Crown Court.

He must also sign the sex offenders’ register indefinitely and abide by a life-long sexual harm prevention order.

After the sentencing Detective Constable Ashleigh Hunter said: “I would like to commend the victims in this case for coming forward and the courage they have shown in reporting what happened to them.

“Wade is now facing a long prison sentence following their accounts.

“I would like to take this opportunity to stress that all victims of rape and sexual assault will be treated sensitively and professionally.

“Cumbria Constabulary is committed to thoroughly and compassionately investigating all reports of rape and serious sexual offences, no matter how much time has passed.

“We continue to urge anyone who has been a victim of a sexual offence to contact police so that our officers can investigate. You will be supported throughout our investigation.

“Support is available in Cumbria for victims of sexual offences and the constabulary works closely with trusted partner agencies to provide the appropriate support which is tailored to an individual’s circumstances.”

If you have been affected by rape or sexual assault, contact The Bridgeway Sexual Assault Support Service’s 24/7 free helpline on 0808 118 6432.

