Man given suspended sentence after attacking social club customer with pool cue

A west Cumbrian man has been given a suspended prison sentence after attacking a social club customer with a pool cue.

The unprovoked attack happened on 11 December 2022 at a social club in Ellenborough following England's World Cup match against France.

Tony Lambert, 42, from Ewanrigg Brow, attacked another man after drinking 10 pints.

Carlisle Crown Court heard how Tony Lambert “appeared from nowhere” and was wielding the weapon in the gents’ toilets of the club in Ellenborough at around 5am on December 11 last year.

The club had earlier been busy with some people remaining during a lock-in. It was while Jay Barker was in the toilet that he turned to see Lambert.

“He attacked him without any preamble, the first blow hitting him on the forehead before he could react,” said prosecutor Andrew Evans. “Four or five further blows were dealt towards him, which he blocked with his arm and shoulder.”

As Mr Barker fled, Lambert “went for” a second man who was able to evade blows and also escaped the toilets. “They still do not know why the defendant attacked them,” said Mr Evans.

Mr Barker sustained bruising to his arm and shoulder, along with a big egg-shaped swelling on his forehead, and attended hospital. He was off work for a week without pay and described feeling anxious in the aftermath.

“The defendant was interviewed the next day. He had drunk more than 10 pints and had no recollection of anything after he went home at midnight,” said Mr Evans.

Lambert — a man without previous convictions — admitted affray and actual bodily harm assault.

Positive references submitted on his behalf described an ordinarily conscientious, quiet, polite and hard-working man.

As a result, Recorder Julian Shaw suspended a nine-month prison sentence for 18 months, describing the defendant’s behaviour as “quite disgraceful”. Lambert must complete 120 hours’ unpaid work, a rehabilitation requirement and pay Mr Barker £250 compensation.

