Two weather warnings are in place for wind and rain in Cumbria and southern Scotland.

There is a yellow warning for wind which is in place throughout our region from midday on Wednesday 27 September. That is expected to last until at least 7am on Thursday.

A yellow warning for rain is also in place across southern Scotland from 3pm on Wednesday until midnight.

Storm Agnes is expected to bring a spell of strong and potentially disruptive winds through Wednesday and into Thursday.

What to expect?

The Met Office has provided this information to what to expect during the two weather warnings.

Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible.

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen.

Some power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges are likely to close.

There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life that could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties, with a chance of some minor flooding of coastal roads.

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely.

Some bus and train services probably affected, with journey times by road also taking longer with a chance of the odd road closure.

In a statement the Met Office said: "Storm Agnes will approach southwest Ireland early on Wednesday and track northeast across Northern Ireland and Scotland before clearing on Thursday morning.

"Whilst there is still some uncertainty in the exact track and depth of Agnes, gusts of 45-55 mph are expected widely inland and 50-60 mph over hills and around coasts.

"The strongest winds are expected to affect eastern parts of Northern Ireland, southwest Scotland, west and northwest Wales, Cumbria and Lancashire where some inland locations may see gusts of 50 to 60 mph, and perhaps 65-75 mph over hills and around some coasts.

"The strongest gusts are most likely during the second half of Wednesday afternoon and through the evening.

"An area of rainfall, accompanied by very strong winds, is likely to arrive from the south on Wednesday afternoon with 30-50 mm, and perhaps in a few spots 60 mm, of rain building up on areas of higher ground within the warning area.

"Given that this is forecast to follow an already very wet period of weather which will not have had much time to dry out, as well as the fact that the strong winds could exacerbate any flooding by blocking drains and gullies with leaves and other debris, some flooding of roads and perhaps the odd property in very flood prone areas is possible.

"Rain will ease by the early hours of Thursday morning."

