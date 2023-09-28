The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) responded to more incidents than ever before throughout this summer.

The busiest summer on record seen the GNAAS deployed to more than 600 incidents between June and September.

The GNAAS responds to calls in Cumbria, Scotland, the North East, Northumberland, North Yorkshire and the Isle of Man.

The numbers of callouts compared to previous years increased by more than 50 it is expected the number will rise in the future. This is because the GNAAS is aiming to operate 24/7.

The GNAAS currently operates on four nights of the week in Cumbria.

Andy Mawson, director of operations at GNAAS, said: “We are responding to more and more incidents due to the expansion of our service, and we are fully committed to delivering 24/7 care to people in need across the region.

“We strongly believe that everyone should have access to hospital-standard care, no matter what time of day it is, but this is only achievable with the help and support of the public."

