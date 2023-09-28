Rishi Sunak claims 'forces of separatism are on the retreat' in Scotland

Rishi Sunak has claimed " forces of separatism are on the retreat" in Scotland.

The Prime Minister told ITV Border he was "proud" the Union was in "strong shape", and urged the Scottish Government to focus on issues like the cost of living, rather than independence.

Mr Sunak refused to be drawn on whether the UK Government could block more laws passed by the Scottish Parliament, having already seen Westminster step in to derail planned gender reforms, and Scotland's deposit return scheme.

An assisted dying bill is likely to be considered by Holyrood this year, which could see terminally ill patients given the option to ask for assistance in ending their own lives.

The Prime Minister said "rightly people will have concerns" about assisted dying, and that there was a "process in place" for the Scottish Secretary, Alister Jack, to consider whether legislation passed in Scotland could impact other parts of the UK.