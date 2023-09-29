Carlisle's House of Fraser and Caffe Nero building up for sale

The building which contains Carlisle's House of Fraser and Caffe Nero stores has been put up for sale by its owners.

The site on English Street is listed for £750,000 with agents allsop noting that it has the potential for redevelopment.

House of Fraser has not been paying any rent to lease the building, with Caffe Nero also operating from the site.

The lot was originally listed for £1.25m, but the guide price was reduced after an unsuccessful online auction on 19 September.

ITV Border has contacted House of Fraser for comment.

