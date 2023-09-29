A man has died following an incident in the River Levens between Haverthwaite and Backbarrow.

Police were contacted at 12.58pm yesterday (28 September) to the report of a man in the river.

Officers were joined at the scene by Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service, North West Ambulance Service and mountain rescue.

A man in his 20s from Southampton was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His family have been informed.

The death is being treated as non-suspicious.

