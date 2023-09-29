An American family behind a proposed takeover of Carlisle United have responded to a vote which saw fans overwhelmingly back their plans for the club.

Ninety-eight per cent of Blues supporters voted in favour of the proposals from Castle Sports Group, headed by American businessman Tom Piatak and his family.

Out of 849 eligible members, 701 voted with a turnout of 82%.

Tom Piatak, a logistics firm owner from Florida, is hopeful that his takeover of Carlisle United could be completed by mid-October.

At a meeting with the trust on Sunday 24 September, Mr Piatak presented his family's plans and vision for the club.

He also publicly called on Purepay to resolve the club’s debt situation, to which he received a hugely positive response.

The potential takeover was subject to a vote which was tabled by the Carlisle United Official Supporters Club (CUOSC), with the results announced on Wednesday night.

The CUOSC agreed to reduce their voting stake in United's holding company from 25.4% down to 10%.

Tom Piatak speaking to ITV Border following the meeting with supporters on 24 September.

In the statement to fans, Castle Sports Group and the Piatak family said: " Dear Carlisle United Fans.

"On behalf of Castle Sports Group and the Piatak Family, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude for your overwhelming support regarding our proposal.

"The resounding endorsement with over 98% support is a testament to the unity, trust, and shared enthusiasm among the fan base and the hope we all have for the club's journey ahead.

"As we move forward, our commitment to resolving the remaining challenges, particularly the legacy debt, is our top priority.

"Be reassured to know that we are dedicated to overcoming this hurdle, with the goal of making the club financially stronger at the conclusion of the transaction.

"The sense of community and solidarity among the fans is what makes Carlisle United special, and your strong endorsement only strengthens that bond.

"As we continue to progress this transaction, it is comforting to know that we have the support of the CUOSC Trust and Carlisle fan base behind us, cheering for success and progress.

"Castle Sports Group and The Piatak Family will become an integral part of the Carlisle United story, and we look forward to the exciting chapters that lie ahead.

"The process of seeking approval from the EFL remains ongoing with some further information still to be submitted by Castle Sports Group and the club for the EFL to review.

"With warm regards and unwavering support, the Piatak Family."

