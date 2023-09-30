Man 'seriously assaulted' in alleged Dumfries car park attack

A 30-year-old man has been seriously assaulted in an alleged attack in Dumfries.

It happened at around 4.00am on Saturday 30 September in a car park on Nunholm Road.

Police Scotland say the man was taken to the Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Detective Sergeant Paul Steele from Police Scotland said: “Our enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this attack along with identifying and tracing those responsible.

“At this early stage I would urge any witnesses or anyone with information that may assist our enquiries to contact us. I would also appeal to any drivers in this area around 4am on Saturday morning who may have captured footage of this incident to get in touch as soon as possible."

