Workington Town RLFC appeal after vandalism and theft at stadium

Workington Town RLFC are calling for help from their community after its home ground was targeted by thieves.

The club says there has been a series of break-ins and instances of vandalism over recent weeks at the Fibrus Community Stadium.

In a statement on social media, the club said: "We would like to express our frustration and disappointment after a series of break ins and thefts from the stadium.

"We work very hard to maintain the stadium and provide facilities for the local community to use it and we welcome everyone with open arms.

"It is very disheartening that members within that community choose to damage property, vandalise and steal from us."

The club says CCTV footage has been passed on to Cumbria Police.

