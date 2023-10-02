The competition to find a new, official, county flag for Berwickshire is now open to a public vote.

Five designs from more than 200 entries have been shortlisted by the judges and approved by the Court of the Lord Lyon.

The first design incorporates a bear from the county's former civic arms and waves representing the Blackadder and Whiteadder rivers. Credit: A Flag for Berwickshire

Of the 34 Scottish counties, only 9 have registered flags.

The competition was organised by Berwickshire Civic Society with funding and support from local and national organisations and businesses.

The coloured stripes of green, white and blue in the second design symbolise the flood plain in the East of the county. Credit: A Flag for Berwickshire

Chair of the Civic Society, Brian Payne, said: "We are now at the stage where the public get to choose which flag will be the symbol for the community of Berwickshire in perpetuity. It is an important choice for people to make as it affects future generations - this isn't just some sort of commercial branding exercise.

“The Berwickshire Civic Society has taken great care to make this an inclusive and open process and we know that those who vote will make a careful decision about which of the five flags they want."

The third design includes a depiction of the wychelm tree from the county's former civic arms. Credit: A Flag for Berwickshire

Philip Tibbetts is Scotland's official flags expert following his appointment as the first ever Honorary Vexillologist at the Court of the Lord Lyon. He has played a significant part in the Berwickshire competition, as well as similar projects across the country.

The fourth design includes salmon and barley as well as a chain representing the Union Chain Bridge. Credit: A Flag for Berwickshire

He said: “It is exciting to see a varied set of finalists that all draw on different elements of Berwickshire's rich heraldry; from its name and geography to its symbols and landmarks. This will give the public a really meaningful choice between an array of instantly familiar elements including the bear, the wych-elm, the Union Chain Bridge, Jim Clark's chequered flag and the traditional civic colours of the county."

The fifth design depicts a Y shape representing the joining of the Blackadder and Whiteadder rivers. Credit: A Flag for Berwickshire

Voting is open until 31 October. The winner of the competition will receive £250.

