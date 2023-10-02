ScotRail has removed peak fares from its ticket options for six months as a trial.

The move aims to encourage more people to travel by train instead of a car.

The Scottish Government-funded project will allow customers to travel all day on off-peak fares until the end of March 2024.

ScotRail said the trial will see massive savings across the country, with the fare from Edinburgh to Glasgow via Falkirk dropping from £28.90 to £14.90.

They say that the project, said to be the first of its kind in the UK rail industry, will support the Scottish Government's ambition to achieve net zero, providing more people with the opportunity to use trains as their primary form of transport.

Alex Hynes, Scotland's Railway managing director, said: "Everyone at ScotRail is working hard to make sure that this six-month trial will be a success, and we will be monitoring our services and stations daily to see where we have any significant increases in customer journeys.

"Some services may be busier than normal, so customers are advised to plan their journey using the ScotRail website, app, or social media channels."

There are some routes where no off-peak fare exists because the same price is available at any time of the day, and as such, customers will not see any change in those areas.

