A number of axed bus routes across Cumbria are set to be reinstated and other services will see an increase in frequency.

Westmorland and Furness councillors agreed to approve plans to restore routes which have been withdrawn or reduced within the past five years on 3 October after receiving more than £500,000 from the Government’s Bus Service Improvement Plan.

It is hoped the changes will reconnect communities and boost public transport access for local people.

It comes after data published by Cumbria Tourism in March 2023 identified that 86% of businesses say they are struggling to recruit staff.

C ouncillor Neil Hughes, deputy chairman of the council’s highways and transport strategic board and cabinet member for transport and environmental services, said: “For many people without access to a car, buses are the only way they can travel to health services, to shops and leisure, to places of work, to colleges and further education.

“Poor bus provision, particularly in rural areas, can amplify social, economic and health inequality.”

Cllr Thornton, cabinet member for highways and assets, said: “If the public want buses, they have to use them.

“We are providing this funding on a temporary basis but if the public don’t actually get on these buses, they will cease at the end of this time.”

Westmorland and Furness Council will also receive £412,130 for 2024/25. Proposals for utilising this will be considered at a future meeting.

Proposed restored services (subject to confirmation after going out to tender):

Kendal Town (Service 40)

Penrith – North Lakes School (2)

Sedbergh – Kendal (564)

Penrith – Carlisle (104)

Windermere Town (597)

Kendal –Penrith (106)

Alston – Carlisle (680)

Grange – Cartmel Circular (532)

Arnside – Kendal (552)

Appleby – Kendal (561)

Proposed improved services (subject to confirmation after going out to tender):

Barrow – Windermere (6)

Keswick – Penrith (X4/5)

