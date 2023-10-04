Controversial plans to build flood defences along the River Nith in Dumfries have been taken forward, after the council narrowly voted them through.

Councillors voted 22 to 21 in favour of progressing the plans, which will see the Whitesands area of the town transformed with flood walls, raised walkways, and glass panels.

The scheme was finalised in 2017, with £25 million earmarked for the project - 80% of which was set to be paid by the Scottish government. Implementation, however, has been delayed, as objections were lodged to the plans.

Dumfries is one of the worst affected urban areas in Scotland when it comes to flooding, with an incident recorded virtually every year since the beginning of the 19th century.

Scotland's Environment Protection Agency has issued flood warnings for the area surrounding the river thirty times over the past six years.

Rab says he put his products on tables during the last floods - but still lost a third of his stock.

Speaking to ITV News, one local business owner said he lost a third of his stock during the town's worst ever flooding in December.

"We brought tables and we put all the stock from the floor onto the tables," said Rab Smith, who owns a record shop. "Everything was two feet six inches high. But the water came in at four feet, which destroyed a third of my entire stock and we had to shut for six weeks."

Further down the road, another business owner, John Greenwood, said he'd spent " around £5,000" over the years on his own flood defences, including a pump and shields for the door to his repair shop.

Despite the impact flooding has, the plans have proved controversial, with some local residents concerned that they could harm views of the river.

They are also expensive - the initial £25 million estimate has now risen to £37 million - with some councillors suggesting on Wednesday that costs could further increase once building work gets underway.