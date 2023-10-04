Play Brightcove video

A Borders rugby match was settled with an own goal - something almost unheard of in the sport.

The clash between Gala Wanderers and Hawick Youth in the Borders Semi-Junior League eventually ended in a draw.

With Hawick under 18's leading by 33-31, Gala had a conversion opportunity to tie the scores with the last kick of the game.

While the initial kick looked to be falling short, the Hawick scrum half-lashed a kick at the dying ball only to send it ricocheting over his own posts.

Despite causing confusion at the time, it was eventually agreed that, under a rarely used law in the Rugby Union handbook, the conversion should stand.

The referee said he had never seen anything like the incident in over 30 years in the game.

