An exhibition celebrating the life of one of Rugby Union's true legends has gone on display to mark 100 years since his birth.

For almost 50 years Hawick's Bill McLaren commentated on the game for both radio and television. He was known for his inimitable way with words and in 2015, five years after his death, he became the first non-player to be inducted into World Rugby's Hall of Fame.

The exhibition is being held at Hawick Museum and tells McLaren's story, from a small Borders schoolboy to the man often dubbed 'The Voice of Rugby.'

It takes in his various careers as a teacher, soldier, journalist, writer and Broadcaster.

Bill McLaren received a CBE from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 2003 at Edinburgh's Palace of Holyroodhouse. Credit: PA

The interactive retrospective contains many unique exhibits including a replica of the study where he conducted his research.

There is also a broadcasting booth where visitors can attempt to emulate the commentator at work.

The exhibition will run until 27 November before re-opening again in 2024 to coincide with the 150th anniversary of Hawick RFC.

