From a fabulous flutter to the bitterest of bets.

A man from Cleator Moor missed out on winning almost ten thousand pounds due to a controversial refereeing blunder.

Luis Diaz's goal for Liverpool against Tottenham was wrongly ruled offside on Saturday in a decision that left some fans fuming over the points that it could have cost them.

The VAR which is intended to overturn incorrect decisions failed to do so and Liverpool lost the game 2-1.

For Ryan Hall, it ended a 950 to 1 accumulator bet that could have seen him win £9,500.

Ryan sent a tweet to the bookies noting that had the decision been made correctly, his luck would have come in.

He said: "It went massive on Twitter. It got over nine million views which you never expect. It was just a tongue in cheek 'would anybody pay it out' sort of thing. I didn't really expect anything.

"Everyone's been asking what I would have spent the money on. Me and my girlfriend are going to Thailand for three weeks over Christmas so we could have upgraded to a few nicer villas and after a good couple of holidays, I'd have put the rest of it away for a house."

When asked if the near miss had put him off betting forever he said: "No, we'll have a little dabble every now and again and see if we can make up for it."

