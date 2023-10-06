Play Brightcove video

Paul Simpson says this weekend's game against Bolton Wanderers will be extra special as more than 4,000 Blues fans are expected to make the trip to Toughsheet Stadium on Saturday.

United will be hoping to pick up more points after Tuesday's last gasp equaliser against Peterborough at Brunton Park.

Reflecting on that draw, Simpson said: "I thought we did a lot of good things. We had to deal with a really strong Peterborough side. I've got to be honest, the overriding memory of the game is that feeling of elation at the end when you get a 95th minute equaliser. That was huge for us.

It was really important that we got something out of that game. I thought our performance deserved something."

More than 6,000 fans attended the home match on Tuesday night with in excess of 4,000 expected to make the trip to Bolton.

"The support has been incredible at home and away and when our players are coming out with that type of support, it gives everybody a huge lift. This weekend will be extra special because of the numbers that are going. The thing that i say is, it counts for nothing if we don't go and put on a performance," said Simpson.

"We have to make sure that we're committed and we produce some football and produce some exciting moments in their final third."

Carlisle have struggled in their first eleven games back in League One with only one win and they currently sit fifth bottom.

Simpson added "I'm not happy with the league position. I know that I need to do better, I know the players need to do better. There's a determination to do better. We want to improve on everything we do and we'll keep working until we do that."

