Avanti and TransPennine services cancelled due to Scottish weather warnings

Heavy rains are causing travel problems across Cumbria and Southern Scotland.

Passengers are being affected after TransPennine Express cancelled all services north of Carlisle while Avanti West Coast services have also cancelled all services north of Preston due to "adverse weather conditions" and ScotRail services through our region are also affected.

Services for people travelling south are also being impacted with some cancellations and trains running late due to speed restrictions north of Gretna and issues in trains not being available.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency have also issued a yellow weather warning for potential flooding in the Scottish Borders.

Some of the thousands of fans travelling to the Carlisle United match at Bolton Wanderers have been affected by problems with trains and have taken to social media to express their frustration.

Credit: ITV

In a statement online, Avanti West Coast have apologised for the disruption and put out a message to travellers.

They said: "Due to forecasted severe weather between Preston and Glasgow Central fewer trains are able to run on the line towards Glasgow and Edinburgh.

"Train services running to and from these stations will be terminated at and started back from Preston. All stations between Preston and Glasgow Central will not be served.

"Due to extreme weather conditions on Saturday, customers travelling between Scotland and Preston are advised not to travel.

"There will be no services north of Preston, and as a result other services across the network will be significantly delayed.

"We are sorry for the delay caused to your journey."

They added that if passenger's journeys have been delayed by 15 minutes or more, they may be entitled to some compensation and if they choose not to travel they can claim a refund from their point of purchase.

People are also being urged to check if their train is running or make alternative arrangements.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...