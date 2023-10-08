Historic building in Cockermouth collapses into river

A historic building in Cockermouth has collapsed into the river following concerns about the safety and stability of the building.

Pictures shared online show significant damage to The Old Court House, with debris having fallen into the River Cocker.

The Grade 2 listed building which was built in 1893 had been under scrutiny over safety concerns.

The owner of the property, London-based property developer, Samiul Ahmed said: "I am devastated by this incident.

"It is paramount and a priority that all authorities, myself, and the Cockermouth community come together to ensure public safety is at the forefront at all times and no one is at further risk by this incident."

Credit: ITV Border News

In November last year, former Allerdale Borough Councillor, Marion Fitzgerald, said that the building was being investigated after a spate of flooding led to it having to be evacuated.

In a Facebook post at the time, she wrote: "Allerdale Borough Council’s Building Control, Legal, Housing and other teams were all involved in work last week on the old court house building in Cockermouth, which houses the Honest Lawyer restaurant.

"The building has suffered from the recent flooding which raised concerns about the condition and safety of the property.

"The owners and tenants have unfortunately had to be evacuated for their own safety whilst a full investigation is carried out. The Council will continue working jointly with all parties, including the Environment Agency, in the coming days and weeks."

It comes as the area has experienced wet weather over recent days, which has led to speculation that this may have exacerbated the structural instability of the building.

A Cumberland Council spokesperson said: “The Old Courthouse is an iconic building in Cockermouth and we share local residents' sadness following the recent partial collapse of the building.

“We are working with emergency services and partners to do all we can to assess the damage and take immediate steps to protect public safety.

“The bridge over the River Cocker has been closed as a precautionary measure and screening will be installed. Please avoid the area and follow any diversions in place.

“There have been no reports of any injuries and although some debris has landed into the river, the river is still flowing.

“The Environment Agency has confirmed that although the collapse is near to their flood walls, the walls remain intact and the town’s flood risk has not increased.

“A multi-agency response is now in place, and we will provide updates as soon as they are available.

“This is a privately owned building and has been an ongoing issue. We continue to work with the owner of the property, and partners.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...