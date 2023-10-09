Man left with serious injuries after group attack in Annan

A man has been seriously injured after he was attacked by a group of men in Annan.

Shortly before 5.30am on 8 October police received a report of an attack on Moat Road.

Emergency services attended and a 32-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary for treatment of serious head, leg and arm injuries.

Detective Inspector Graeme Robertson from Dumfries CID said: “This attack in a residential street has left the victim with serious injuries.

“From enquiries carried out so far, it is understood the men involved may have left the scene in a white motor vehicle.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the surrounding area in the early hours of Sunday morning and saw what happened, or anything at all suspicious, to please get in touch.

“I would also urge residents with private CCTV, or any motorists with dashcams who were nearby at the time, to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0817 of Sunday, 8 October 2023. Alternatively, you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...