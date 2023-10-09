Stranraer lifeboat called out after 'mindless act'

A lifeboat was called out in Stranraer after what was described as a "mindless act" which "risked the lives of the crew".

Shortly before midnight on Friday, Stranraer RNLI Lifeboat was launched after three separate reports of a distress flare seen in the Stranraer harbour/Cockle Shore area of Loch Ryan.

The lifeboat launched in "horrible" weather conditions and began a difficult search of the areas along with Stranraer coastguard.

After a short search, a report was received that a used distress flare canister had been found on dry land confirming the pyrotechnic had been set off from shore.

A statement from Stranraer RNLI said: "Not only did this mindless act risk the lives of the lifeboat crew and coastguard teams involved, it also risked the lives of someone who may have required their assistance elsewhere.

"Please do not use pyrotechnics distress flares apart from what they are designed for, to request assistance when in distress at sea. They can be highly powerful and if not used properly can cause severe injury or even worse.

"The RNLI is a charity and relies mainly on charity donations and legacies to continue to save lives at sea. This incident would have cost the charity a large amount of money.

"Our crew are all volunteers who do this for free. They are all passionate and committed, giving up their time to continually train and help people in trouble at sea 24/7.

"The boat was rehoused and made ready for service at 00:50 hours."

