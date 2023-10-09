Cumberland Council is continuing to assess the Old Courthouse building in Cockermouth after its collapse yesterday.

The Grade II listed building, which was built in 1893, had been under scrutiny over safety concerns.

In November last year, former Allerdale Borough Councillor Marion Fitzgerald said that the building was being investigated after a spate of flooding which led to its evacuation.

Significant damage was caused to The Old Court House on Sunday, with debris falling into the River Cocker.

The bridge over the river Cocker has been closed and screening has been installed.

Traffic lights are in place to ease congestion. People are asked to avoid the area and follow the diversions in place.

The Old Courthouse in Cockermouth. Credit: ITV Border.

The river embankment has been fenced off in the potential drop zone. Other traffic routes are being assessed and other works have now been suspended.

A structural assessment of the building is underway, and a survey will be undertaken using a drone. This will provide a 3D map of the building.

Discussions are ongoing with key partners, including the building's owner who has granted access to undertake survey work.

There were no reports of injuries following the building collapse and although some debris has landed into the river, the river is still flowing.

The Environment Agency has confirmed that although the collapse is near to its flood walls, they remain intact and the town’s flood risk has not increased.

A Cumberland Council spokeswoman said: “Although this is a privately owned building, we have taken immediate action to secure the site and have structural engineers on site to determine the extent of the damage.

“This is a complex issue and public safety is our main priority.

“We appreciate that the bridge closure will impact residents, and we will do all we can reopen it as soon as it is safe to do so.”

