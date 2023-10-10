Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson has been added to the line-up for the city's upcoming Christmas Lights Switch-On.

The Blues boss will be joined by pop singer Chesney Hawkes, Greatest Hits Radio Cumbria & South West Scotland (previously CFM) presenter Robbie Dee and saxophonist Vicki Watson.

Simpson led Carlisle to promotion to League One last season with a dramatic penalty shootout victory against Stockport County at Wembley.

Simpson said: “I’m looking forward to attending the event and I’d like to thank the event organisers for giving me the opportunity to take part.

"Carlisle United FC has thousands of loyal fans, and this will be a chance for me to thank them for their continued support. Hope to see you there!”

The event will be held between 3pm and 5.30pm on Sunday 19 November outside the Old Town Hall.

The Christmas Lights Switch-On will also be a showcase of local community groups and performers including Castle Carrock Primary School, Studio A Dance Company, Committed 2 Rock Community Choir and Newtown Primary School.

The switch-on will take place at 5pm.

Councillor Anne Quilter, Cumberland Council’s Executive Member for Vibrant and Healthy Places, said: “We’re delighted that Paul will be joining us at the Lights Switch-On in Carlisle.

"The countdown to Christmas is underway and our area is set to be the place of choice this festive season.”

