A report into a train derailment in Carlisle has found that one set of wheels on the train stopped rotating during the journey.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) today released its findings into the incident on the evening of 19 October 2023.

A five-wagon freight train carrying cement powder from Lancashire to Scotland derailed near Petteril Bridge junction in Carlisle.

A number of wagons were damaged and there was significant damage to the track and to the bridge over the River Petteril.

This resulted in the cancellation of services on the line from Carlisle to Newcastle-upon-Tyne and to Settle for seven weeks.

No one was injured.

The investigation found that the derailment happened after one set of wheels on the ninth wagon in the train stopped rotating during the journey.

These wheels had stopped rotating up to 55 miles (88 km) before the derailment and continued to slide along the railhead causing considerable damage to the profile of the wheel treads.

This meant that the wheels were unable to safely negotiate a set of points just before Petteril Bridge Junction, damaging them and causing the ninth wagon to become derailed.

Five of the wagons derailed due to the subsequent track damage and two of them fell off the side of the bridge where the railway crosses the River Petteril.

The ninth tank wagon was ruptured and landed upside down in the river, although very little of the cement powder was spilt.

The non-rotating wheels were not identified by the signallers on the route, nor by the train driver or any engineered system, meaning that the train was not stopped before it reached Petteril Bridge Junction.

Report recommendations

The RAIB has made one recommendation to the railway industry to undertake work to understand the specific risks to freight trains in low adhesion conditions.

Investigators also made two recommendations to the railway industry relating to reviewing the railway Rule Book requirements for stopping and examining trains and the requirements relating to drivers looking back along their trains.

The RAIB has also identified one learning point for signallers, reminding them of the circumstances in which they should stop trains for examination.

