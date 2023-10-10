Play Brightcove video

Our reporter Natasha Potts went along to Stranraer to speak to residents about the change.

There's divided opinion in Stranraer over a new 20mph speed limit through the town.

The temporary limit came into force on Friday.

It was brought in by Dumfries and Galloway Council as part of a drive by Transport Scotland to ensure all appropriate roads in built-up areas will have a speed limit of 20mph by 2025.

The introduction of the new speed limit aims to make roads safer and encourage people to walk, wheel and cycle.

"I think it's fine, there's too many people going too fast through the town so, you know, it's no good, so slowing it down is a good idea," one resident told ITV Border.

Another resident commented: "I think it's a good idea, anything to save lives in public areas."

"Personally I think it's a good idea. We're both drivers and it's hard to drive at 20mph but on these narrow roads especially when you've got dogs people speed through and it's quite daunting really," another local supportive of the idea told ITV Border.

"We're from Portpatrick and they've done the same there and we're quite happy with it."

One resident was less convinced: "I agree with it here in this part where there are shops, but I don't really agree with it on some of the schemes.

"You know the estate I live in there's no way they could even get up to 20mph."

Another resident agreed: "Most of the streets in Stranraer you can't do 20mph really, so I don't think it's really necessary."

The Scottish Government says that bringing speed limits down by 10 miles per hour will improve safety for pedestrians, and help to reduce emissions.

Hammy McMillan, who runs the Craignelder Hotel in Stranraer and is a member of the community council, said: "It's been somebody sat at a desk somewhere with an idea, 'Oh we can drop it down to 20mph', probably thinking that everybody is going to be driving electric cars.

"If you're driving a diesel or petrol car, you're putting it into a lower gear and therefore there are more revs and there are more emissions coming out.

"Money could be spent an awful lot better in other places."

In a statement, Dumfries and Galloway Council said: "A 20mph speed limit for Stranraer will not only reduce vehicle speeds and accidents but also make the roads and streets more attractive and safer for active travel and vulnerable user groups.

"Reduced speed limits are now recognised worldwide as a means to improve road safety and prevent collisions."

The council say this is only a trial - and the new 20mph zones in Stranraer will be reevaluated in 18 months.

