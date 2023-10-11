Play Brightcove video

A four-year-old boy has been able to stand for the first time thanks to what is being called his "iron man suit."

Seth McFadzean, from Dunscore in Dumfries & Galloway, Scotland, has a rare genetic condition and when he was born was one of only seven people in the world with the form of scoliosis.

His mum, Carrie, said: "We knew something wasn't quite right.

"We spent 12 weeks with him and when we were given the news that he had a chromosome condition, it was very early days.

"But we were sort of told... He could possibly not see his first birthday."

An hour's standing in the shell every day is improving Seth's muscle strength. Credit: ITV

But thanks to an innovative body shell which his family have nicknamed his "iron man" suit, Seth's got a new lease of life.

An hour's standing in it every day is improving his muscle strength, and is the latest step on a journey which has defied doctors expectations.

Carrie continued: "Most of the machines or frames if you want to call them that the NHS gave us Seth hated - absolutely hated.

"He screamed his head off every time he went to them and we ended up saying we can't do this because it's too traumatic for him.

"So then we went up in Glasgow to see his spinal physio. She suggested why don’t we make a body shell for him.

"She made this standing shell for him and the very first time we put them in it he actually liked it.

"Seeing him standing tall for the first time, that was quite a moment. He was actually really quite tall.

"We do know that there's going to be a lot more challenges in the future as he as he gets older, but we just enjoy every moment of him."

