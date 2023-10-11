A cyclist who suffered a serious brain injury and spinal fracture following a crash with a car is raising money for the air ambulance charity that helped him.

Jack Talbot, 30, was cycling in Ulverston when he was involved the collision with a car in July 2017.

He is now organising a hill climb to raise money for the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS).

Jack Talbot was in hospital for five weeks following the crash. Credit: GNAAS

Jack was in a critical condition and sustained a serious brain injury, a T7 spinal fracture, a broken shoulder blade, rib fractures and a collapsed lung.

Following the crash he was put into a medically induced coma on scene by GNAAS staff before being airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital.

Jack remained in an induced coma for 13 days and stayed in hospital for five weeks beforemaking a great recovery.

He has now organised a charity hill climb cycle with all proceeds going to the GNAAS.

Jack is now raising money for the GNAAS. Credit: GNAAS

Jack said: "The Struggle Hill Climb has become an iconic fixture in the UK’s Hill Climb calendar already and I am honoured that we have been selected to host the Nationals in only our fourth year, but the most important aspect for me is that the added entries and attention will allow us to raise vastly more funds for GNAAS.

"This year’s event has already guaranteed over £8,000 for the choppers.”

