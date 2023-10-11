Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson slammed his sides performance against Nottingham Forest Under 21s as the Blues slumped to cup defeat.

United came into the game looking for their first victory in the EFL Trophy this season following their defeat to Harrogate Town in the opening match.

Blues boss Simpson was extremely angry with his sides performance and believes his players struggled from kick off.

Speaking to Carlisle United he said: " We struggled right through from start to finish. The biggest concern really is its not a one off.

"We have struggled against Carlisle City, Wigan, Blackburn and Middlesborough and that is a concern. It was as if tonight asking professional footballers to play it was a bit of a chore for them.

"Not all of the players because some of them have gone about it in the right way. There were a number of players tonight who were absolutely way off it and the scary thing is we are going to have to use some of them at the weekend.

"These players have not done themselves any favours tonight."

Simpson believes that although he is disappointed with the scoreline he was more frustrated with how his side performed on the night.

Simpson branded his sides performance as 'horrible'. Credit: PA

He said: "The result is not the thing that is difficult to take, it was the performance that is the toughest thing.

"Let me say firstly that everyone’s thoughts are with the young lad who has been stretchered off. He is in a bad way and you don’t like to see those things. When Owen Moxon went for it I thought it was a dangerous tackle for both of them.

"I don’t think either of them have tried to do each other they have both gone in full blooded. I hope he manages to get a speedy recovery.

"The level of performance tonight was horrible and I thought Forest showed they are very good technical footballers."

Simpson believes that the performance his side showed ranks at the top of the worst during his time at the club.

He said: "We didn’t compete properly, we didn’t have any spark to us. We had nothing tonight it is as simple as that. That performance has to go down as the worst at the time I have been at this football club.

"We looked like a group of players that were dragged together off of the street. That level of performance is nowhere near what is expected of us.

“I can’t defend the players after that. I am not even going to say it is my fault or the staffs fault that is about players. We prepared them for this game, we done the normal preparation and to produce that level of performance is way off it."

The Blues won their last league game 3-1 away to Bolton Wanderers with a bumper 4,500 crowd from Cumbria supporting the side.

Simpson said: "I am stood here now after one of the best days at the football club against Bolton, take Wembley out of it that was one of our best days.

"Taking 4,500 to Bolton they loyal supporters to put on the performance we did, win the game and everyone coming away buzzing. I then watch that and people have spent their hard earned money to watch it and it was disgraceful."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...