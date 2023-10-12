Work underway to install walkway next to collapsed building in Cockermouth

Work is underway to install a walkway over Cocker Bridge in Cockermouth following the collapse of the Old Courthouse building.

Cumberland Council's highway team is in the process of installing a covered walkway.

The bridge is currently closed and has been shut for access since Sunday 8 October.

Cumberland Council is continuing to assess the Grade II listed building site - with the permission of the owner of the building.

A survey on the building is set to take place on Thursday, which will assess the building and the bridge.

Cumberland Council spokesperson said: “Following the partial collapse of the building on Sunday, we have met with the building owner to discuss the various options for future action. Talks have started with the owner’s legal team and also Historic England, in respect to any action to be taken to obviate the danger.

“This is a complex issue and public safety is our main priority.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...