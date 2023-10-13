A man has been jailed for a campaign of sexual assaults - more than 40 years after committing the crimes when he was a teenager.

Andrew Blenkinsopp, now 58, was in his mid-teens when he carried out repeated sexual assaults on the unnamed female in the 1970s.

Carlisle Crown Court heard graphic details of the defendant’s multiple crimes - which were reported five years ago - when Blenkinsopp was sentenced on Friday 13 October.

Prosecutors told the judge that during the sexual abuse Blenkinsopp would threaten the victim, who was a child at the time, telling her "no one would believe her" if she told anyone.

Blenkinsopp admitted to ten counts of indecent assault and was sentenced to three years and seven months imprisonment. Credit: Cumbria Police

Blenkinsopp, who is from Carlisle but has also lived in Russia, admitted to ten counts of indecent assault before being sentenced to three years and seven months imprisonment.

In her police interview and impact statement, the victim outlined the lasting effect of Blenkinsopp’s crimes, saying he took away her childhood and teenage years, and has substantially reduced the quality of her life since.

The victim recalled how the abuse “just seemed to go on for ever and ever.

"Every time I tried to move he would just tell me to shut up.”

In the decades since, the court heard, the victim has been left suicidal and in need of medication and counselling.

Judge Michael Fanning told Blenkinsopp he would be punished as if the offences he admitted were governed by modern day law - two of which would have now been equivalent to rape.

The Judge said: “You don’t exude remorse. Rather you see yourself as a victim of this.

“You, even at the ages you were, cannot have failed to realise as you matured that what you were doing was unwanted and was wrong."

Gabrielle Nicholson, the Detective Constable who oversaw the case, said: “I hope that this case sends a clear message to perpetrators that no matter how much time has passed, sexual abuse will not be tolerated by Cumbria Constabulary.

“We will do everything within our power to hold people who commit these crimes accountable for their actions. No matter how much time has passed, support is available in Cumbria for victims of sexual offences.

“The Constabulary works closely with trusted partner agencies to provide the appropriate support which is tailored to an individual’s circumstances.

“I would encourage anyone who has been victim to a sexual offence to contact police.

“Taking that first step to telling somebody what has happened to you is often the most difficult. But please know that if you do, you will be provided with information which will enable you to make choices on how you wish to move forward.

“I would also like to pay tribute to the bravery and courage of the victim for coming forward and reporting this.”

Blenkinsopp is now subject to the sex offender register notification requirements indefinitely, with his name also added to the list of those barred from working with children and vulnerable adults.

