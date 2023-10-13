Person being treated in Cumberland Infirmary after A69 crash

A person has been taken to Cumberland Infirmary after a two-vehicle crash on the A69 Westbound between Greenhead and Blenkinsopp.

Crews were alerted to the incident around 10:50 am on Friday 13 October.

A doctor, paramedic and a critical care team from The Great North Air Ambulance arrived at the scene shortly after.

Police are working with traffic management to limit disruption after the collision caused a lane closure with subsequent congestion.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the A69 Westbound at 10:36am.

"We dispatched one ambulance crew and were supported by our colleagues at Great North Air Ambulance Service.

"One patient has been transported by road to Cumberland Infirmary."

A police spokesperson said: “Just before 10.45am today, police received a report via the ambulance service of a two-vehicle collision the A69 between Greenhead and Blenkinsopp.

“Thankfully, no-one is believed to be seriously injured.

“Emergency services are currently on scene and will assist with traffic management as one lane is currently obstructed.”

