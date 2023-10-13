Police have been urged to find the origin of over £50,000 found inside a car on the M6, after a financial investigator raised concern the cash could be linked to crime.

The speeding vehicle was stopped by officers on the M6 near Penrith on Wednesday 11 October.

Upon searching the vehicle, police found and seized a carrier bag containing two sealed boxes in with bundles of cash.

The driver, who has been previously convicted of drug trafficking, said he was heading south after visiting his girlfriend in Scotland but could not provide her name or address.

He also claimed there was nothing in the car that might interest police when he was stopped between junctions 40 and 41.

The Bradford man said the money was not his and suggested somebody else might have put the cash in his car. However, the investigator said this was “highly unlikely” as the money was predominantly Scottish notes.

During the hearing at Carlisle and District Magistrates' Court, the financial investigator said: “It is my belief this money is criminal cash and is from — or intended in the use of — unlawful conduct in the UK”.

Magistrates approved the seizure of the money and granted police three months to conduct checks in order to determine whether the money is linked to illegal activity.

