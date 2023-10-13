Play Brightcove video

Kyle Amor ends his 15 year Rugby League career with a testimonial match against Wales.

He is playing alongside Cumbria at Whitehaven LEL Stadium on Friday 13 October, which is the place where he started his career.

The 36 year old has been retired for the last five months but he was offered a testimonial match to celebrate his career achievements.

The prop has played for sides including St Helens, where he won four Super League Grand Finals, as well as winning the Challenge Cup in 2021.

He has also represented Ireland on five occasions, including at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

On his decision to hold the testimonial match in his hometown, Kyle said: “It means everything to me.

"This is my hometown and where I started playing semi professional rugby. It was about bringing it full circle.

“I couldn't think of a better way than with the group we've got on Friday night.”

The Cumbria team is made up from players across England including St Helens and Leeds. Credit: ITV News Border

Both Wales and Cumbria are raising funds for important causes. Wales is fundraising for the Anthony Nolan stem cell charity.

Cumbria is supporting Logan and Gary's Lionhearts Fund in memory of young West Cumbrian rugby player Logan Holgate and his coach Gary McMahon.

Both were part of the England U19 squad when Mr McMahon suddenly died during the European Champion tour 2022.

18-year-old Logan Holgate died in his sleep four months later.

The proceeds from the match will provide heart screening for the community rugby league games in Cumbria and across the north west.

Lisa Powe, Logan’s aunt and founder of the charity, described why fundraising for the equipment is vital: “Unless you play at professional level you don’t really know what’s going on inside your body.

"This heart screening might give people more insight about something going wrong that they didn't know about.

“Ultimately it will help to save lives.”

Gary McMahon and Logan Holgate. Credit: Logan and Gary's Lions Heart Fund

The Cumbrian side was revived last year where they beat Jamaica at Workington 28-12.

More than three thousand fans gathered to watch the game and they hope just as many will be there on Friday.

Kyle said: “When you've got all of those kids running on the field at the end wanting signatures from the Super League players - that's what it's all about - inspiring and motivating the next generation.”

Kyle previously played alongside Cumbria in the 2010 memorial game for Gary Purdham, a semi-professional rugby league player from Whitehaven.

He was a victim of the 2010 Cumbrian shootings.

Mr Purdham’s sons will present the ball for Friday’s game to Logan and Gary’s Lions Heart Fund as the charity is set to benefit from the proceeds.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...