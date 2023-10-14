Melrose celebrates Scotland's rare and heritage apples at weekend festival

An apple dating back to the Roman times - which still grows in Melrose today - is one of the varieties featured at this weekend's event.

The National Trust for Scotland is hosting its annual Apple Festival in Melrose which celebrates the humble fruit and highlights the work the trust is doing to preserve some of the country's heritage species.The historic orchard, at the town's Priorwood Garden, is home to around 80 different varieties of apples, including the rare 'Court Pendu Plat.'The variety was first introduced in Britain by the Romans and still grows in the Borders today.

The event from 13th-15th October includes apple displays, apple and plant sales, and alpaca walks around the grounds of Harmony House, including its own orchard.

Harmony House in Melrose

The National Trust for Scotland says that fruit production will likely be impacted by climate change in the future and so it's working to conserve some of the country's older and rarer varieties. "It's important to maintain the diversity of the fruits, we don't know what varieties we might need to cross in the future," explains Colin Wren, one of the National Trust for Scotland’s gardens managers.

"We believe it is vital for future growers to have access to varieties that have survived and evolved over hundreds of years, rather than relying on the handful of commercial varieties that currently dominate supermarket shelves.

The National Trust for Scotland's Colin Wren says saving the country's heritage apples is important

"You can go to a supermarket and find maybe six varieties of apple - where as there are hundreds, we have more than 100 grown here in Melrose - and the reason for that is these modern apples travel really well."Once the railways came, people no longer grew the food they ate in the towns and villages in which they lived, and this meant that certain varieties people stopped growing because there was no longer a market for them.

"And now what we're trying to do is make sure that these apples aren't lost - so we're investing in a wide variety of activity to conserve Scotland’s heritage varieties.

"Where we have an old variety, we are taking graft material from that and producing new young trees that we can plant back into our old orchards."We're also doing DNA testing to establish the names of some of the older varieties that have proved difficult to identify from fruits."