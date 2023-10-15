Police launch investigation after Borders farm has barns set on fire

The incident happened at a farm near Heriot around 6.30am on Saturday 14th October.

Two barns full of hay bales were found to be on fire.

Police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended the blaze on a farm just off the A7.

The fire was extinguished and no people or livestock were injured.Officers have now launched an investigation and are appealing for information.

Inspector Colin Deans said: “Two barns full of hay bales were found to be on fire. Fortunately no people or livestock were injured and we are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances.“The farm buildings are located at the bottom of a lane that leads from the A7 and we are appealing to anyone who lives in the area or may have been travelling to work and saw anything suspicious to get in touch.

“In addition, if you were driving and have dash-cam footage that could help with our enquiries, then please make contact with officers.”Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0775 of Saturday, 14 October, 2023.