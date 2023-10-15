Scottish Borders and Dumfries and Galloway bid for national park status

Seven areas across Scotland are competing for the new title - and at least one of them will become a national park by 2026.

It has been 20 years since a national park was created in Scotland.

There are two at the moment - the Cairngorms and Loch Lomond and the Trossachs - but the nominations process has now opened to increase that number.

Seven potential areas were suggested in a report by the Scottish Campaign for National Parks (SCNP) and the Association for the Protection of Rural Scotland (APRS) in 2013.

They were Ben Nevis/Glen Coe/Black Mount, the Cheviots and Border Hills, Galloway, a Coastal and Marine Park, Glen Affric, Wester Ross and the Isle of Harris.

Perth and Kinross councillors recently unanimously agreed to take forward a bid to create a new national park in north Perthshire. It would be called Tay Forest National Park and sit between the two existing parks.

Both the Scottish Borders and Dumfries and Galloway believe national park status would generate a real economic boost and encourage more visitors to the region.

"We're no less beautiful than the Northumberland National Park which is just over the hill," says Alan Bailey from campaign for a Scottish Borders National Park."And they have the benefits of all the national park structures whereas this side of the ridge we haven't and it just doesn't make sense.

"Running the two national parks together would give a huge area, possibly Britain's biggest area of conserved and managed conservation area.

"The Scottish Borders is a drive through area at the moment - people whizz through going to Edinburgh Castle and the the National Parks North in the Highlands and a lot of economic benefits flow because of that, but people just don't stop here."It's a complete puzzle because there are very strong historical and cultural attractions here, the landscapes are beautiful, we've got masses of walking and cycling trails, and I think national park status would encourage more people to visit and stay here."

The deadline for nominations is 29 February next year. They will then be appraised before a detailed investigation is carried out by NatureScot.

Based on the outcome of that process, legislation will be brought forward to make at least one area in Scotland a national park by 2026.