The famous 'Flying Scotsman' treats Carlisle trainspotters

The world's most famous steam train passed through C on its way to Gateshead Metro Centre.Rail enthusiasts were given a special treat when the 100-year-old locomotive whistled through Wetheral Station near Carlisle on Saturday afternoon.As part of the Flying Scotsman centenary celebrations, a series of day trips are taking place giving passengers the opportunity to ride on board and take in some of the best countryside views in the UK.On Saturday the train was hauled from Hellifield to Carlisle and then on to York, via the scenic Tyne Valley Line. What makes the Flying Scotsman so famous? It was the first locomotive to run on the newly formed London and North Eastern Railway (LNER) - And became the world's first steam locomotive to officially hit 100mph in service in 1934 - a truly incredible feat for its time!.

Built in Doncaster in 1923

Weight: 97 tonnes

Length: 70ft

Officially the first locomotive to reach 100mph, and the first to circumnavigate the globe

Holds the world record for a non-stop run in a steam locomotive, set in 1989, with a 422-mile trip

